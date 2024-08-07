Shashi Kant Tripathi takes charge as CPRO of North Central Railway

New Delhi: On August 5, 2024, Shashi Kant Tripathi, an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer from the 2009 Civil Services batch, assumed the position of Chief Public Relations officer of North Central Railway. Previously, Tripathi was responsible for the role of senior divisional commercial manager (goods) in Prayagraj. He took over this charge from the outgoing chief public relations officer, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, who has been transferred to Northern Railway.

Tripathi hails from Chitrakoot and completed his graduation from Allahabad University, followed by post-graduation from JNU Delhi. A dynamic officer, Tripathi has held various significant posts in both Northern Railway and North Central Railway. He commenced his railway career as assistant divisional operations manager in the Ferozpur division of Northern Railway in 2012. Over his tenure in NCR, he served as deputy chief operations manager/FOIS at North Central Railway headquarters, senior divisional operations manager/goods in Agra division, and as senior divisional operations manager and senior divisional commercial manager in Jhansi division.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Tripathi received the 2021 National Award for his excellent work in enhancing mobility and the loading of sand, fly ash, and millet goods in Jhansi division. Tripathi’s extensive experience and proven track record are expected to benefit North Central Railway significantly in his new role.