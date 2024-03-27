Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s poll symbol hits wrong note with ‘tutari’ players

With the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar being allotted man blowing ‘tutari’ as its election symbol, the players of this traditional instrument fear that they may lose their business this year as the general elections and the marriage season is coinciding.

They are apprehensive that since the model code of conduction is in force, they may not be hired to play tutaris at weddings or other events this year.Tutari, a crescent or C-shaped instrument, is played on occasions as a sign of welcome. Earlier, it used to be played to announce the arrival of kings.

Talking to news agency, Jaisingh Holiye, who is in the business of providing tutari players for functions here, said it is a traditional instrument and is played during marriage ceremonies and other events.

“But this year, the Lok Sabha elections and the marriage season are coinciding. We fear that we may lose business this year,” he said.