‘Sharad Pawar-led NCP won’t merge with any pol party’

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will not merge with any political party, its Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule asserted on Wednesday.

She was speaking to reporters after a meeting of the NCP at party chief Sharad Pawar’s residence here. Apart from Pawar and Sule, former Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh and Rajesh Tope, MPs Amol Kolhe and Shrinivas Patil along with others leaders attended the meeting.

‘Our faction will not merge with any political party. We will contest the upcoming polls as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA),’ Sule said when asked about reports of her party’s merger.