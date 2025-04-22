Sharad Pawar downplays meetings with nephew Ajit

Pune: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday downplayed speculations about a political reunion following recent meetings with his estranged nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying there was nothing wrong in talking to representatives of the state government on issues concerning people.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Pawar expressed concerns over the prevailing water scarcity in the state and advised judicious use of water over the next couple of months.

Pawar senior has met the deputy chief minister thrice in a fortnight. Political circles are abuzz with rapprochement speculations since the duo shared the stage on Monday to discuss the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture and the sugar industry in Pune.