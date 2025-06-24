Sharad Agarwal appointed new Mizoram DGP

Aizawl: Sharad Agarwal, a 1997-batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has been appointed as the new Mizoram DGP, officials said.

He replaces Anil Shukla, a 1996-batch IPS officer, who has been transferred to Delhi.

Agarwal’s appointment and Shukla’s transfer orders were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday.

Currently, Agarwal is with Delhi Police as special commissioner, Economic Offences Wing.

According to the order, incumbent Shukla will move to Delhi, although his work allocation was not specified.

Shukla was appointed DGP in June 2023, succeeding Devesh Chandra Srivastava, a 1995 batch IPS officer.