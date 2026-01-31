Shankaracharya sets March 10 as deadline to declare cow as Rajyamata

Varanasi: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand on Friday issued a 40 day ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government, demanding that the cow be declared Rajyamata and beef exports from the state be stopped.



He said if the government fails to act by March 10, saints from across the country will assemble in Lucknow on March 11 to register a strong protest.

Addressing the media, the Shankaracharya said the state government and its police officials had earlier sought proof of his status as Shankaracharya, which he claimed had already been provided.

He said the responsibility now lay with the government to prove its commitment to Sanatan values within the stipulated 40 day period.

If this does not happen, he said he would reach Lucknow along with members of the saint community to oppose the government’s stand.

He accused the administration of using force against Sanatani Hindus and demanded an immediate halt to such actions.

Referring to export figures, he said around 40 per cent of the country’s total beef exports come from Uttar Pradesh.

He also claimed that buffaloes account for nearly 75 per cent of the country’s cattle population, while the number of cows is higher in other states than in Uttar Pradesh.

He alleged that the continuation of beef exports was driven by political considerations and described it as a serious wrongdoing.

Taking a sharp dig at the administration, the Shankaracharya said there is a proper way to seek forgiveness.

He alleged that officials tried to placate him with assurances and symbolic gestures, including offering

floral tributes during a ritual bath, which he said he had refused.