‘Shameful’: BJP flays Rahul for remarks against PM Modi

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his “panauti Modi” barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an apology from the Congress leader for his “shameful and disgraceful” utterances.

At an election rally in Rajasthan earlier in the day, Gandhi said, “PM means Panauti Modi”, insinuating the prime minister’s presence at the Ahmedabad stadium during the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final brought bad luck to the home side, which lost the decider.

He has shown his true colours but he must remember as to how the Congress sank in Gujarat after his mother Sonia Gandhi called Modi, then the Chief minister of the state, “maut ka saudagar”, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

said.