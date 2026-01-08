'Shah's accusation on Hindus' condition in TN blatant lie'

Dindigul: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's accusation that the rights of Hindus are being snatched away in Tamil Nadu is completely false and unbecoming of his position.

Addressing a government function here, the chief minister said that his dispensation respects the beliefs of people belonging to all religions and protects their religious rights. "In such a state as ours, the Home Minister's accusation that the rights of Hindus are being snatched away is completely false and unbecoming of his position. To tell the truth, it is the mindset of those who wish to create riots and division that has not succeeded in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Such a thing will never happen in the future either and "we will not allow it to happen." "As long as this Stalin is here, it will absolutely not happen," Stalin asserted. Shah had spoken against the truth. agencies