Shahjahanpur: Four killed, two injured as truck collides with car

Shahjahanpur: A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district claimed the lives of four youths and left two others seriously injured when a car returning from a wedding collided head-on with a truck. Senior police officials provided details of the incident on Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rajesh Sane informed that the accident occurred in the Allahganj area near Katiyali village. A group of residents from Gora Dahina village were returning home after attending a wedding when their car was hit by an oncoming truck.

The collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled. The deceased have been identified as Rahul Kumar (25), Vinay Sharma (27), Akash (22), and Gopal (24), all of whom died on the spot. Local residents, hearing the commotion, rushed to the scene and alerted the police.

"Upon reaching the site, we found the car severely damaged. Four individuals were already dead, while two others were critically injured," said DIG Sane.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Government Medical College for treatment. The police have taken the truck into custody, but the driver fled the scene following the incident. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him.