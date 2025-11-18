‘Shaheen possessed 3 passports, visited Pak’

Lucknow: Investigating agencies probing the Faridabad module of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have discovered that key operative Dr Shaheen possessed three passports, each carrying different addresses and different names listed as her guardian. Senior officials said she travelled to Pakistan at least three times using these passports, raising fresh questions over her network and activities.

According to officials, one passport is registered with the address of GSVM Medical College in Kanpur, the second shows a Lucknow address and the third lists an address in Faridabad. The names of her guardians also vary across the documents. In one passport she has named her father, in another her husband, and in the most recent passport she mentioned her brother, Dr Parvez Ansari.

The latest passport, on which Parvez is listed as guardian, carries the address of Integral University’s Lucknow campus. Parvez, who was arrested alongside her in connection with the Delhi bomb blast case, worked at Integral University. This has prompted agencies to widen their investigation across both GSVM Medical College in Kanpur and the Integral University campus in Lucknow. Officials are now collecting and verifying documents linked to Parvez.

Investigators are also examining Dr Shaheen’s foreign travel records. Preliminary findings suggest that she used the multiple passports to undertake three visits to Pakistan and at least six trips to other countries. Records show that after resigning from Kanpur’s GSVM Medical College in 2013, she travelled to Thailand. Her brother Parvez reportedly lived in the Maldives for three years until 2021, a period that has also come under scrutiny.

With her arrest and the recovery of explosives in Faridabad, security agencies have now shifted their focus to GSVM Medical College. Several doctors whose lifestyle and behaviour have changed in recent years are on the radar of the agencies. Officials said at least two to three doctors, including both men and women, are under examination.

Agencies are gathering details about their travel history, participation in events, visitors they receive and the nature of their interactions. Officials noted that these doctors were once socially active but have recently withdrawn from social circles and altered their behaviour and attire. Investigators suspect that such changes may indicate deeper influences or external pressures, prompting closer monitoring. The probe continues across multiple states as agencies attempt to piece together the activities of the Faridabad module and its links to operatives embedded in educational and medical institutions.