Shah vows to set up defence corridor in Bihar if NDA wins

Sheohar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said a defence corridor will come up in Bihar and factories will be set up in each district if the NDA is voted to power.

Addressing poll rallies in Sheohar and Sitamarhi, Shah exuded confidence that the NDA will again form government in Bihar, and the RJD-Congress will be “wiped out by 1 pm on November 14” when the election results are declared.

“From the time of Emperor Chandragupta Maurya to Narendra Modi, the Gandak, Koshi and Ganga rivers have wreaked flood havoc in Bihar. The NDA, if voted to power, will form a commission to make Bihar flood-free,” he said.

The waters of the Koshi river will be harnessed to irrigate 50,000 hectares in the Mithilanchal region, he said.

“We will establish a defence corridor in the state, and set up factories in each district in addition to building MSME and industrial parks... We will launch the Vande Bharat train from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya on the consecration day of the Sita temple,” the home minister said.

Shah also said he performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the Rs 850-crore Sita temple at Punaura Dham here.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Shah said earlier, “Biryanis used to be served on a platter” to militants, but the Narendra Modi-led government launched Operation Sindoor within 10 days of the Pahalgam attack, neutralising terrorists in their own land.

“In future military offensives against Pakistan, explosives manufactured in Bihar’s proposed defence corridor will be used,” he said.

Besides, Rs 5,000 crore will be spent on doubling the Ayodhya-Sitamarhi rail track, he said.

The NDA will “transform Patna, Darbhanga, Purnea and Bhagalpur airports into global standards”, he said.