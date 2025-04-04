Shah vows to restore peace in Manipur as LS okays Prez’s Rule

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution in the Lok Sabha to seek the House’s approval for the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, which was later adopted by the House. The resolution also had a moment of respect for the victims who lost their lives in the recent ethnic clashes in the state. During his speech, Amit Shah clarified why Manipur saw violence.

The violence in Manipur was ignited by a Manipur High Court ruling on a dispute between two groups on a matter of reservation. The unrest wasn’t an instance of riots or terrorism, Shah clarified, but was a result of the interpretation of the issue by the High Court.

Shah assured the House that there had been no violence between December and March and food, medicine, and medical care provisions had been made in the camps. Moreover, education arrangements, including online technical and medical courses, were made, in addition to primary education for children in the camps.

He emphasised that ethnic violence should not be politicised and rejected the opposition’s portrayal that the violence occurred under the current government’s rule. He highlighted that similar conflicts had occurred in the past, including the Naga-Kuki conflict between 1993 and 1998, which led to 750 deaths. He also cited the Kuki-Paite conflict in 1997-98, which resulted in the destruction of 50 villages and the displacement of over 40,000 people.

Though conceding the intensity of the violence, Shah emphasised that an unfortunate court ruling had brought about the uprising, which was quickly brought under control by the government. The home minister added that 80 percent of the 260 casualties were reported in the first month of violence, and the situation improved in the following months. He dismissed the opposition’s allegations that the recent violence was the first one under the present government, recalling that Manipur had seen many instances of violence before, even during the Congress-led government.

Replying to Opposition criticism of the government’s action, Shah said that security personnel were deployed promptly on the day the High Court’s order was passed. He also requested the Opposition not to politicise the matter, saying again that the government was doing its best to bring peace back to Manipur. Shah told the House that attempts had been made to talk with both affected people and organisations.