Shah visits Kalighat Temple in Kolkata, offers prayers

Kolkata: Union Home minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the Kalighat Temple here on Friday and offered prayers.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, spent around 15 minutes at the shrine and offered puja.

He was welcomed by several party leaders and activists, who were present outside the temple.

The entire area was cordoned off and security boosted for the Home minister’s visit, an official said.

During the day, Shah also inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal of Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata and the marquee of the BJP-backed Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake.

After the inauguration, Shah said he prayed to the Goddess that post the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls, there is a new government which restores the state’s lost ‘Sonar Bangla’ glory.

“I have prayed to Maa Durga that after this election, a government should be formed that can build a ‘Sonar Bangla’ (golden Bengal). Our Bengal should once again become safe, prosperous, peaceful and abundant. We should be able to build a Bengal that Kavi Guru Rabindranath Tagore had envisioned,” Shah said.

“I also extend my greetings to people of the state and the country for Durga Puja,” Shah said at the inauguration of the pandal of the

Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity in north Kolkata.

The Home minister also expressed grief over the recent rain-related deaths in the state, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

“At the beginning of the festivities, we experienced a very sad moment. More than 10 people lost their lives. I pay my homage to all those who died,” Shah said.