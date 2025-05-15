Shah visits AIIMS, meets 5 security men injured in encounter with Naxals

New Delhi: Union Home minister Amit Shah visited the AIIMS here on Thursday to enquire about the health of five security personnel undergoing treatment for injuries received during anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

The security personnel had participated in the 21-day-long anti-naxal operation, named ‘Operation Black Forest’, carried out in the Karegutta Hills (KGH) on Chhattisgarh and Telangana border. Shah visited Delhi AIIMS’ trauma centre and enquired about their health conditions besides taking feedback from the doctors attending them, officials said.

“Our security forces are wiping out every trace of Naxalism with their valour. Visited AIIMS Trauma Centre, Delhi, today and met the security personnel who were injured during anti-Naxal operations eliminating 31 Naxalites in the Karegutta Hills across the Chhattisgarh and Telangana border. Inquired about their health and assured them of the trust and pride the nation takes in them,” Shah wrote on X.

The five security men include three CoBRA commandos of the CRPF, a CRPF jawan and a District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the Chhattisgarh Police.

They are Assistant Commandant of CoBRA’s 204th battalion Sagar Borade, Head Constable Muneesh Chand Sharma of 203rd CoBRA battalion, Constable Dhanu Ram of 204 CoBRA, Constable Krishna Kumar Gurjar of 196th CRPF battalion and Constable Santosh Murami of DRG.

Shah on Wednesday said the security forces have achieved a historic breakthrough in the resolve to make the country Naxal-free with the killing of 31 notorious Naxalites in the Karregutta hills. Shah also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was determined to root out Naxalism from the country.

“I once again assure the countrymen that India is sure to be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026,” Shah had written in Hindi on X.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Chhattisgarh Police have described the operation as a major success as they have demolished the “invincibility” of the Maoists and killed 31 ultras in and around a treacherous hill along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in the biggest ever coordinated operation carried out by them.