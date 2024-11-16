Shah unveils statue of Birsa Munda, declares Adivasi Gaurav Varsh

NEW DELHI: Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah unveiled a grand statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Baansera Park, New Delhi, marking the 150th birth anniversary year of the tribal freedom fighter.

The event, attended by housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and other dignitaries, celebrated Munda’s contributions to India’s tribal culture and Independence movement.

In his address, Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement in 2021, declaring November 15, Munda’s birth anniversary, as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day). Shah announced that the 150th birth anniversary year of -Munda will be observed as Adivasi Gaurav Varsh until November 15, 2025. As a tribute, Sarai Kale Khan Chowk in Delhi will now be known as Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk.

Shah praised Munda as a “hero of the freedom struggle,” noting his resistance to British rule and religious conversion despite living only 25 years. Munda’s advocacy for tribal rights, including his emphasis on the integral relationship between water, forest, and land, remains a cornerstone of tribal culture.

Shah also acknowledged Munda’s efforts to combat alcohol abuse, exploitation by landlords and the British Raj.Shah reflected on Munda’s dual legacy.

He criticised the post-Independence neglect of tribal heroes, asserting that Modi’s government has worked to restore tribal pride.