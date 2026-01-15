Shah unveils Adi Shankaracharya’s works in Gujarati

AHMEDABAD: Union Home and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah released the Gujarati edition of the collected works (Granthavali) of Adi Shankaracharya, published by the Sastu Sahitya Mudranalaya Trust, at a programme held in Ahmedabad. Several eminent personalities from the fields of literature, education, and public life were present on the occasion.

In his address to the gathering, Amit Shah said that the fact that the works of Adi Shankaracharya are now available in Gujarati is a reason to celebrate and feel proud of Gujarat. He said that the Granthavali would be a priceless treasure for the youth of Gujarat. The minister said that the works of Adi Shankaracharya, which are considered to be the “Gyan Sagar,” are now available to the people of Gujarat, and the contribution of the Sastu Sahitya Mudranalaya Trust would be remembered whenever there are meaningful discussions about quality literature in the future.

Mentioning the role of Swami Akhandanand, Shah said that his life was so exemplary that people themselves linked the name “Bhikshu” with his name. He said that Swami Akhandanand dedicated his life to Ayurveda, Sanatan Dharma, and value-based literature. His vision was to make great literature accessible to the youth at an affordable cost. He credited Swami Akhandanand with publishing and distributing important literature like the Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharata, Ramayana, Yoga Vasishtha, and other value-based literature in Gujarati.

The Home Minister said that “The Trust has played an important role in molding the collective personality of Gujarat by placing before the people the essence of Sanatan Dharma in a simple manner. Talking about the age of the internet, Shah said that the release of 24 volumes of Adi Shankaracharya’s works has once again established that the younger generation is reading books.”

He emphasised the importance of the contributions of Adi Shankaracharya, saying that he not only gave the nation the most profound ideas but also brought the nation together on an intellectual and spiritual plane.