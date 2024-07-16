Shah to visit poll-bound Haryana today

Chandigarh: Union Home minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana's Mahendragarh on Tuesday where he will address a meeting of the backward classes.

This will be Shah's second visit in the past over a fortnight to Haryana, which goes to polls later this year.

"Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji will address the Backward Classes Samman Sammelan," Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli posted on X on Monday.

The event will be held in Mahendragarh's Pali.

During the past 10 years, the BJP has reaped good electoral gains in Ahirwal belt in south Haryana in which Mahendragarh falls.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls too, while Congress wrested five of the 10 seats from the BJP, it failed to defeat the ruling party in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Gurugram Parliamentary

constituencies.