Shah to visit Panchkula today

Chandigarh: Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah will be visiting Panchkula on Wednesday to for various events during which he will also address a national cooperative conference.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday reviewed the final preparations for the various events in which Shah will take part, an official statement said.

Saini directed the concerned officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place.

On the eve of the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Amit Shah will participate in several events in Panchkula, the official statement said.

During the visit, he will inaugurate and inspect multiple important public welfare and nation-building initiatives, it said.

Shah will also inaugurate the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at Atal Park in MDC Sector-1.

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) is organising a national cooperative conference titled “Prosperity through Cooperation-Role of Cooperatives in Sustainable Agriculture” in Panchkula, Haryana, on Wednesday.

It will deliberate on policy and implementation-related aspects with a view to promoting sustainable agriculture, expanding the role of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), ensuring income stability of small and marginal farmers, and strengthening cooperative-based agricultural models in line with the challenges posed by climate change.

Shah will be the chief guest at the conference. On the occasion, Shah will e-inaugurate the Milk Cooling Centre, Salempur (Bhiwani) plant and the HAFED Atta Mill at Jatusana (Rewari).

Shah will also inaugurate a portal showcasing various activities being undertaken during the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC).