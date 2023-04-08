Shah to visit Arunachal village along China border on April 10-11

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh on April 10 and 11 where he will launch the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in Kibithoo, a village along the India-China border.



Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India has approved the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP) with central components of Rs 4,800 crore, including Rs 2,500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26, a home ministry statement said on Saturday.

The VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development. In the first phase, 662 villages, including 455 in Andhra Pradesh, have been identified for priority coverage.

The VVP will help in improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage people to stay at their native locations, thereby reversing the outmigration from these villages and adding to the security of the border, the statement said. The district administration will prepare action plans for the identified villages to ensure 100 per cent saturation of central, state schemes.