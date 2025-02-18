Shah to review status of implementation of new criminal laws in J&K today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday will review the status of the implementation of the new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir in presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, sources said.

Abdullah has been invited for the meeting even though law and order is now directly handled by the Central government after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union territories -Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

