'Shah to meet Maha, Karnataka CMs on Dec 14 over border row'

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka here on December 14 to soothe tempers on the border dispute between the two states, NCP leader Amol Kolhe said here on Friday. Kolhe was speaking to reporters after a delegation of parliamentarians of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi - Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition - met Shah to air their grievances on the border dispute. The MVA delegation also complained about the "insulting references" to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and some other BJP leaders. The border row escalated after vehicles from both states were attacked in Belgaon & Pune.