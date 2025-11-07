Shah to launch global conference ‘Co-op Kumbh 2025’ on November 10

NEW DELHI: Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the International Conference on Urban Co-operative Credit Sector – Co-op Kumbh 2025 – on November 10 here. The two-day global event, organised by the National Federation of Urban Co-operative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB) with support from the Ministry of Cooperation, will run from November 10–11.

Themed “Digitalising Dreams – Empowering Communities,” the conference coincides with the International Year of Cooperatives 2025. It will bring together policymakers, regulators, cooperative leaders, technology experts, international partners and academics to chart a roadmap for a digitally driven and inclusive cooperative credit ecosystem.

Addressing the media on Thursday, NAFCUB president Laxmi Dass said: “Co-op Kumbh 2025 is not just a conference; it’s a coming together for the common cause of recreating cooperative finance in the digital era through dialogue, innovation, and shared vision to empower communities and strengthen the foundation of cooperative-based financial inclusion in India.”

Policy reform, governance standards, technological upgrades and global partnerships will be central to the discussions. Panels will explore ways to make urban cooperative banks and credit societies more professional, transparent and digitally agile, in line with the government’s Sahkar Se Samriddhi mission.

The Valedictory Session will be presided over by Suresh Prabhu, Chairman of the National Cooperation Policy Committee and former Union minister.