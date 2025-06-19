Shah to inaugurate ACU campus in B’luru; to discuss cooperative development in Mumbai on Friday

NEW DELHI: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be in Karnataka and Maharashtra on Friday to attend a line-up of high-profile inaugurations and events in the cooperative sector.

In Karnataka, Amit Shah will be inaugurating the Bengaluru campus of Adichunchanagiri University (ACU). The function will be conducted at BGS Medical College Campus in Nagaruru, Bengaluru. The launch of ACU’s campus in Bengaluru is a key development in the expansion of the university and enhancing higher education and research in the region.

After his interactions in Bengaluru, Shah will proceed to Mumbai, Maharashtra, where he will have two key events related to cooperative development and industrialisation. Later in the noon, he will be the chief guest at a national seminar marking the International Year of Cooperatives, which will take place in Mumbai. The seminar will gather the major stakeholders, policymakers, and cooperative leaders to discuss how to bolster the cooperative movement in India as well as learn from the world’s best practices.

In the evening the Union Minister will formally inaugurate the newly-built MACCIA headquarters. It will also include a State-Level Cooperative Industrial Conference at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Mumbai. The event is likely to bring together government representatives, cooperative industrialists, and corporate leaders to enable industrial growth through the cooperative route.

The crammed schedule of his itinerary mirrors Shah’s twofold portfolio emphasis — both national security and cooperative economic advancement. Attending them highlights the prime government’s thrust on grassroots empowerment, educational augmentation, and India’s cooperative and industrial sectors’ modernisation.