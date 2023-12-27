Shah to attend BJP meet in Telangana on December 28

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the BJP’s state-level meeting to be held here on December 28 in view of the Parliamentary elections to be held in a few months’ time, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Union Tourism Minister Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, exuded confidence that the saffron party will get seats in double digits in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. In the last elections in 2019, it got four seats with 19 per cent vote share in Telangana.

“In order to keep the party ready for the Parliamentary elections, there will be a meeting on December 28 which will be attended by the party’s mandal presidents and national leaders. Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP national general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Sunil Bansal will also attend,” he said.