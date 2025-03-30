Shah to address public meetings in Bihar

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two public meetings in Bihar on Sunday.

Shah, who arrived here on Saturday evening, will address a function of the Ministry of Cooperation in Patna.

He will then travel to the Gopalganj district, where he will address a political meeting.

After returning from Gopalganj, he will visit the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a crucial meeting of the NDA.

He will leave the state in the evening.