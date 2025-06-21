Shah throws open Rs 200 crore B’luru campus of ACU

BENGALURU: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah dedicated the Bengaluru campus of Adichunchanagiri University (ACU) in Karnataka on Friday, hailing the institution’s combination of tradition, spirituality, and contemporary education. The new campus, constructed at a cost of Rs 200 crore, occupies 20 lakh square feet of space on 16 acres of land and will educate 4,000 students.

Referring to the initiative as a living manifestation of the cultural philosophy of “Sarva Jan Hitaya, Sarva Jan Sukhaya”, meaning the happiness and well-being of all, Shah praised Adichunchanagiri Mutt for its ongoing commitment to social service, especially in the areas of health and education. The Mutt, according to him, has played a key role in providing free medical facilities in villages and operating educational institutions for disadvantaged children.

The campus boasts a modern 1,000-bed hospital that marries service with affordability. Shah underlined the fact that the institution is a beacon of service, offering free and affordable medical care as well as quality education. He honoured Jagadguru Dr Balagangadharanatha Swamiji for upholding the Mutt’s 1,800-year-old spiritual heritage and fusing it with education and social work. He also commended Dr Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji for continuing this legacy.

Shah added that the Mutt has introduced spirituality and karma yoga to thousands of poor and middle-class families. It functions on nine pillars: food, education, health, spirituality, shelter, environment, disaster relief, compassion and community connection. This model, inclusive in nature, has bonded the people together, whereas cultural and spiritual values have also been strengthened, states Shah.

Highlighting the Mutt’s commitment to both heritage and progress, Shah noted that it connects youth to cultural roots while equipping them with modern education. He added that Mahaswami Ji’s efforts to provide free education and accommodation have helped students attain dignity.