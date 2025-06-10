Shah terms Modi govt’s 11 years a golden era of resolve, public service

NEW DELHI: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has termed the 11-year rule of the Narendra Modi government as a “golden era” of resolve, public service, and transformative leadership.

In a series of tweets on social media platform ‘X’, Shah called the period “historic, which was characterised by economic resurgence, improved national security, cultural renaissance, and social justice”.

Looking back at the experience since 2014, Shah said that the nation had moved from a time of “policy paralysis and entrenched corruption to an age characterised by decisive leadership, unshakeable determination, and a single-minded devotion to the public good”.

He pointed out that the Modi government’s motto of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” had fast-tracked the speed and depth of India’s progress.

As per Shah, Prime Minister Modi has reoriented the governance paradigm at its core by putting farmers, women, Dalits, backward classes, and the poor at the forefront of policy agendas. He added that the transition from appeasement to inclusive development was motivated by the fundamental principles of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas”.

Emphasising major milestones in national security, the home minister averred that India has materially cut down the menace of Naxalism, ushered peace into Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast, and taken a more assertive stance against terrorism, such as cross-border strikes. These instances, he added, represent the arrival of a more secure and confident India in the world.

Ahead of the Modi government’s third term, Shah claimed that New India is moving quickly forward through reforms, performance, and revolutionising policies. He reaffirmed that this pace would be sustained, with a view to bringing good change in the life of each citizen and making India a global leader in all spheres.

The statement comes as the Modi government marks the completion of 11 years in office, a period Shah believes has fundamentally redefined India’s governance, security, and development trajectory.