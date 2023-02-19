Shah: Temples destroyed by foreign invaders rebuilt by Shivaji Maharaj; PM Modi taking that work forward

Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for rebuilding the temples destroyed during the rule of Mughals and other foreign invaders, and said the restoration work that continued after the Maratha warrior king is being taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said that Chhatrapati Shivaji’s life was all about revolting against the atrocities, and the fight for ‘swaraj’ (self-rule) started by him continues still today.

Shah was speaking after inaugurating the first phase of ‘Shivsrushti’, a theme park based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj at Narhe-Ambegaon in Pune, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha empire. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion.

The project was conceptualised by Padma Vibhushan awardee Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, who formed the Maharaja Chhatrapati Pratishthan for its execution.

“Several temples were destroyed during the rule of Mughals and other foreign invaders. Last week, Goa Chief Minister did redevelopment of Saptakoteshwar temple, which was reconstructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Similarly, the temples in south India were also redeveloped by the Maratha warrior king. Shivaji Maharaj constructed grand gates in front of the temples and tried to restore these structures,”

Shah said.