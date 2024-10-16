Shah stresses on beefing up nat’l security

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with the 2023 batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers during an event in New Delhi. The session, attended by senior officials including the Union home Secretary and the directors of the Intelligence Bureau and the National Police Academy, focused on the evolving responsibilities of police officers and the importance of national security and citizen rights.



During his address, Shah stressed the significance of the current batch of probationers, stating that their role would carry unprecedented responsibility in the years ahead. “This batch has a unique responsibility to lead the nation’s police force into a new era, one that will shape policing for future generations,” he said. Shah encouraged the officers to reflect on the critical period in which they have become IPS officers, urging them to actively contribute to transforming the nation’s law enforcement system.

Shah assured the probationers that India’s security infrastructure has become significantly more robust, pointing to improvements in border security and reductions in violence across previously troubled regions such as Kashmir, the Northeast, and Left-Wing Extremist areas. He noted a 70% decline in violence in these regions and credited the dominance of Indian agencies in curbing anti-national activities.