Shah steps up fight against cyber crime with key initiatives

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, addressed the first Foundation Day of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) as a chief guest here on Tuesday.



During the event, he launched several key initiatives to bolster the fight against cyber crime, including the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) and the Samanvay platform (Joint Cyber Crime Investigation Facility System). Additionally, Shah inaugurated the ‘Cyber Commandos’ programme and unveiled a national suspect registry, along with a new logo, vision, and mission for I4C.

In his speech, Shah highlighted the evolution of I4C, established in 2015 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Safe Cyber Space’ campaign. He emphasised the critical role of cyber security in national development and underscored the need for collaborative efforts among various stakeholders to secure the digital space. Shah unveiled four major platforms at the event: the CFMC, the Samanvay platform, the Cyber Commandos programme and the Suspect Registry. He stressed the importance of a national level suspect registry to consolidate efforts across states and enhance coordination in combating cybercrime. The CFMC aims to unite banks, financial institutions, telecom companies, internet service providers, and police on a single platform to prevent cyber fraud.

He also announced a nationwide public awareness campaign to educate citizens on cyber crime prevention.