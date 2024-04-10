Shah slams Mamata for misleading people on CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “misleading” people on the CAA and giving “a red-carpet welcome to infiltrators” for vote bank politics, emphasising that refugees should apply for citizenship without apprehension.

Addressing an election rally in Balurghat, his first in Bengal since the Lok Sabha polls were announced, Shah slammed the TMC government “for trying to save the culprits in the Bhupatinagar bomb blast case” and for filing cases against NIA officials.

“Mamata Didi is misleading people about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She is saying that if you fill out the application, you will lose your citizenship. Why is she against refugees obtaining citizenship? I have come here to tell all refugees not to be scared to apply for citizenship under CAA as no case or proceedings will take place against anyone who applies,” he said. “This is the government’s law and no one can oppose this. Mamata Didi is laying a red carpet to welcome infiltrators and Rohingyas to Bengal,” he added. The Centre last month implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. mpost