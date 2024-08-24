Shah slams Cong for tie-up with NC, says party risking country’s unity

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Congress for its alliance with the National Conference for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, accusing the party of repeatedly risking the country’s unity and security in its greed for power.

The Congress has once again “exposed its ulterior motives by allying with the Abdullah family’s National Conference,” the BJP leader said on X and posted 10 questions for the national party and its leader Rahul Gandhi, while listing several of the manifesto promises of the regional party.

Shah asked, “Does the Congress support the National Conference’s promise of a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir? Do Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party support the JKNC’s decision to restore Article 370 and 35A, and thereby pushing Jammu and Kashmir back into an era of unrest and terrorism?”

The full name of Farooq Abdullah-led party is Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).

The Union home minister asked whether the Congress supports promoting separatism again by engaging in dialogue with Pakistan instead of Kashmir’s youth and the National Conference’s decision to start LoC trade with Pakistan, thereby nurturing terrorism and its ecosystem across the border.

His other queries fired to the Congress and Gandhi included whether the party supports reinstating relatives of those involved in terrorism and stone-pelting into government jobs, “thereby bringing back terrorism, extremism and the era of strikes”.

“Does Congress support the JKNC’s promise to end reservations for Dalits, Gujjars, Bakarwals and Pahadi communities, thereby inflicting injustice upon them? Does the Congress want ‘Shankaracharya Hill’ to be known as ‘Takht-e-Suleiman’, and ‘Hari Hill’ as ‘Koh-e-Maran’,” he sought to know.