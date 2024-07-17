Shah says Cong gave OBC quota to Muslims in Karnataka, BJP won’t allow it in Haryana

Chandigarh: Union Minister of Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah, launched a scathing attack on the Congress, stating that while Congress had implemented reservations for Muslims under the backward class category in Karnataka, such a move will not be allowed in Haryana.



With state elections just two months away, Shah presented what he described as the winning formula for the BJP in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. He emphasised that if Congress comes to power in Haryana, they will attempt to implement similar policies here. Shah assured that reservations for Muslims would not be permitted in Haryana.

Amit Shah made these remarks while addressing a gathering at the state-level Backward Class Samman Sammelan in Mahendragarh today, alongside Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

He further highlighted that in line with the Central government’s directives, the creamy layer limit for backward classes in Haryana has been raised from Rs six lakh to Rs eight lakh annually. Similar to the policy at the national level, income from salary and agriculture will not be combined under this limit, benefiting millions of people.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister also announced a significant increase in reservations for backward classes in panchayats, municipal corporations, and municipalities across Haryana. Previously, there was an eight percent reservation for BC-A category in Panchayati Raj institutions. Now, an additional five per cent reservation will be provided for the BC-B category, aiming to enhance access to reservations for the people of Haryana. Similarly, in urban local bodies, an additional 5 per cent reservation will now be available for the BC-B category.

Shah recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment, expressed during his inaugural Parliamentary speech in 2014, to govern for Scheduled Castes, the poor, and the backward communities.