Shah reviews security situation in J&K, talks about ongoing ops

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir which has witnessed a few terror incidents in the recent past, sources said.

Top officials of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces briefed Shah about the prevailing situation in the Union territory and ongoing operations against the terrorists, they said.

The meeting was held a day after a terror attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, in which ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed and his wife and niece were injured.

During the last review meeting on December 19, 2024, Shah had directed all security agencies to continue working in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has maintained that there is a significant decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organisations.

The security forces last week launched a massive operation in Jammu and Kashmir, mostly in the higher reaches and forest areas along the Line of Control, to locate and eliminate the terrorists who carried out multiple attacks in different districts last year. Areas such as Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Jammu and Rajouri have seen increased terror activity in the last couple of years.

Over the past few years, the government has ramped up counter-terror measures, dismantled terror modules, and increased developmental outreach in Jammu and Kashmir. The security review is crucial in light of recent incidents, ongoing anti-terror operations, and the government’s efforts to ensure long-term peace in the region.

In a separate development, Manipur’s Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RD&PR) Minister Yumnam Khemchand was summoned to Delhi by Shah. Reportedly, Khemchand departed from Imphal for Delhi on Monday at 1 pm via an Indigo flight and is scheduled to meet

Shah later in the day.