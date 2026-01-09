Shah reviews J&K security situation

New Delhi: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring lasting peace and eliminating terrorism from the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and key officials, including the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police in J&K.

Shah spoke about how the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has shown zero tolerance towards terrorism and is working towards disintegrating the terror network that exists in J&K. This is owing to the fact that, due to intelligence-driven efforts, terrorist activities in J&K have been weakened.

The Home minister lauded security forces for this improved security environment and their efforts in ensuring sustained peace and stability. He emphasised that anti-terrorism activities have to maintain parity in their approach and mindset, keeping in mind their primary target and attacking their infrastructure to generate funds for terrorism.

Shah has directed all security and intelligence agencies to remain alert so that there would not be any resurgence of the terror situation. This was said while he spoke about the need to preserve the security achievement made after the abrogation of Article 370 and treated it as stride towards achieving the aim of having a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home minister, reiterating the full support of the Centre to the UT administration, stated that all necessary resources and help would be provided to upgrade the functioning. He highlighted that the continued collaboration between the central and local units would be the determining factor in achieving lasting peace, security, and development in the Union Territory.