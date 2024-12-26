Shah reviews CRPF’s operational efficiency

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah visited the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the national capital and reviewed its operational and administrative efficiency. He met senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, including the Union Home Secretary, and senior CRPF officers.

During the session, CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh briefed the home minister regarding various welfare measures for martyred personnel’s families and provisions for compassionate appointments in the force itself.

Shah hailed the CRPF for playing a crucial role in the maintenance of internal security and peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the force had made excellent contributions to countering Naxalism, bringing stability back to North-Eastern states, and restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah also urged the promotion of Hindi in the day-to-day activities of the force for greater linguistic integration within the ranks. He also requested the CRPF personnel to consume millets, also known as ‘Shri Ann,’ for better health and nutrition.