Shah reviews BPR&D initiatives, calls for bolstering forces

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a detailed review meeting at the headquarters of the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) in New Delhi. Those present included the Union home secretary, the director general of BPR&D, officials from the level of joint secretaries and additional secretaries working in the Ministry of Home Affairs and officials of the BPR&D.

The review covered all six divisions of BPR&D: achievements, the current work that is going on and what the future has in store with special emphasis placed on NCL-related efforts. Shah reminded the gathering to transform Indian police forces into SMART units — strict and sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive, tech-savvy and trained, and well-equipped with intellectual, physical, and organisational capabilities to address challenges in modern policing.

He called for a collaboration of the Modus Operandi bureau, NCRB, prison officials and forensic experts to analyse the crime pattern to find innovative solutions during the meeting. He further urged the bureau to focus more on grassroots research to overcome the challenges in policing and underlined the need for multiple stakeholders’ contributions, which should even include collaboration with international institutions to conduct research or projects. Shah also directed the BPR&D to increase the ambit of its research and publications worldwide to help police forces and improve the public image of the police.

He appreciated the efforts of the bureau in NCL training, police modernisation.