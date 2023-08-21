Shah releases ‘report card’ of MP BJP govt, says it removed BIMARU tag from state and put it on path of development

Bhopal: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on Sunday said that the BJP-led state government made Madhya Pradesh a developed state from a Bimaru Rajya (sick state) within the last two decades with the holistic approach of extremely hardworking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.



Shah was addressing media persons in Kushabahu Thackeray Auditorium in the state capital, Bhopal after releasing a report of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led government of 20 years. On this occasion, he also launched a Gareeb Kalyan Mahaabhiyan (mega campaign of poor welfare) aiming to bring forward the achievement of leaving out 1.36 crore people from the poverty line in the state.

“If Congress has the guts, it brings the report card of 50 years of its rule, the Union Minister asked Congress. “We have created a tradition of accountability in politics and wherever our government is we take answerability”, Shah said.

Shah, Chouhan, BJP state president VD Sharma and MP Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra released the report card of the BJP government of twenty years including the tenure of Uma Bharti and Babulal Gour ahead of the Assembly polls which are scheduled later the year in the state.

Accusing the Congress-led Kamal Nath government of 15 months, Shah said, “It stopped the schemes which had been started for poor welfare by PM Modi and CM Chouhan. On social media, the then Kamal Nath government is called the ‘Corruption Nath’ rule.”

He said that the people of the state took a historic decision in 2003 by removing the government of ‘Shreeman Bantadhar’ apparently referring to former CM Digvijaya Singh. “The BJP government laid the foundation of making the state developed and self-reliant in the last 20 years with the holistic approach of CM Chouhan”, Amit Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also expressed confidence that the BJP will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 general elections.

Shah said that the Bimaru word was ever used to refer to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh (undivided), Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and they were considered a hindrance in the economic growth of India, the BJP state government has successfully brought the state out of this tag by putting the path of development on various welfare schemes.