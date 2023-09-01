Shah, Rahul to attend public events in Chh’garh today

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.



Ahead of the assembly polls, due by the year-end, in the Congress-ruled state, it will be the first time when events of the two senior leaders coincide on the same day.

While Shah will attend two functions, one in Raipur and the other at Saraipali of Mahasamund district, Gandhi will address a programme of Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club in Nava Raipur the upcoming new capital city of Chhattisgarh.

Union Home Minister is scheduled to arrive here late on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state, a BJP functionary said.

He is scheduled to hold a meeting with the BJP leaders at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the party’s state headquarters in Raipur after his arrival.

At 11 am on Saturday, Shah will release an Aarop Patra’ (charge sheet) against the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur, the party functionary said.