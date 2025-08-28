Shah praises security forces for defeating terror in Ops Sindoor and Mahadev

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday praised the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Jammu and Kashmir Police for their synchronised anti-terror operations in the

Valley, asserting that they had issued a “clear and final warning” to those attacking innocent civilians.

During a felicitation event for officials who took part in Operation Mahadev, Shah declared the two operations initiated following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack had restored national morale and proved that perpetrators of violence would not be left unpunished.

The Pahalgam attack, which was conducted at the height of the tourist season, had killed 26 individuals in what

Shah portrayed as an attempt to disrupt Jammu and Kashmir’s journey towards peace and prosperity.

“Operation Sindoor reassured people, but Operation Mahadev converted that reassurance into confidence,” Shah said while referring to the

fact that three terrorists behind the Pahalgam massacre were neutralised in July through a joint operation.

He highlighted that technical evidence collected by the National Investigation Agency testified to their direct role in the massacre.

The Home minister emphasised that the rapid action demonstrated India’s increasing counterterrorism

capability. “Our troops have taught the world that irrespective of how terror groups adapt, they can no longer hurt India and escape unpunished,” he stated.

He also pointed to the changing role of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, stating they now stand shoulder to shoulder with the Army and paramilitary personnel in spearheading anti-terror initiatives.

Shah also added that Operation Sindoor—to target terror dens in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—and Operation Mahadev had

brought the political spectrum together.

“From the government to the Opposition, everyone felt proud and thankful of the security forces,” he added.