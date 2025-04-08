Shah pays tributes to J&K Police martyrs

JAMMU: Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, during his trip to Jammu on Monday, met the families of Jammu and Kashmir martyred police personnel and distributed appointment letters to nine nominees on compassionate grounds. He also offered heartfelt tributes to the courageous policemen and deeply thanked their families for their sacrifices.

Addressing a gathering, Shah expressed appreciation for the huge service of the J&K Police in fighting terrorism for more than three and a half decades. He stated that the country is proud of the courage and devotion demonstrated by the policemen who sacrificed their lives in protecting the country and its people.

He pointed to the achievements since the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing terrorism under control and diluting the separatist thought in the region. He also pointed out that the task is still incomplete, as though terrorism has not been eliminated, it is still suppressed.

At the event, the Home Minister appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir government to take active measures to facilitate a benevolent appointment for 12-year-old Yuvraj Singh, son of martyr SGCT Jaswant Singh, when he becomes an adult. Shah also offered tributes to the Shashi Bhushan Abrol family, who was Deputy Manager/Designer in APCO Construction Company and was martyred due to a terrorist attack on the Sonamarg Tunnel project in the Ganderbal district on October 20, 2024. Shah stressed that though no words can soothe the grief of the bereaved families, the government’s support indicates the nation’s unshakeable gratitude and its resolve to remain with the martyrs’ kin.

Shah urged citizens to adhere to the principles of the martyrs, imbibing a profound sense of duty, honour and love for the motherland.

He stated that the courage and devotion of the martyred heroes would always be etched in the memory of the nation and become a beacon in the making of a united and robust India.