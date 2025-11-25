Shah pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the massive three-day congregation at Delhi’s Red Fort grounds to commemorate the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Shah bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib, interacted with devotees and described the gathering as an unparalleled display of collective devotion.

The event, one of the largest Sikh congregations held in the capital in recent years, drew lakhs of devotees. Several senior leaders were present, including Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and cabinet ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the congregation “historic and inspiring,” noting that when the idea was first proposed, the scale of public participation and blessings from the sangat could not have been anticipated. She said the massive turnout demonstrated how deeply the people of Delhi continue to honour the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Gupta recalled that the Red Fort, once the site of the Guru’s martyrdom and the brutal execution of Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Mati Das and Bhai Dyalā, now stood witness to devotion, unity and remembrance. She said the city and the nation would never forget the Guru’s supreme sacrifice, and announced that the Delhi government would hold year-long programmes across the capital to spread his teachings.



