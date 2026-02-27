Shah launches SSB projects worth Rs 170 crore in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah visited Araria, Bihar, where he interacted with SSB personnel and inaugurated Border Out Posts at Leti and Inderwa. He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various SSB projects worth around Rs 170 crore.



On the occasion, Shah said that the government has been making constant efforts to improve the welfare of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a compassionate action plan has been implemented to improve facilities for CAPF personnel. He also spoke about the India-Nepal Border Road Project, where 554 km of border roads have been sanctioned, with Rs 2,336 crore already spent.

Shah reiterated that the Modi government would not only remove infiltrators from the voter list but would also identify and deport each one of them. The move is aimed at removing illegal encroachments within 10 km of India’s borders.

He said that the SSB plays a vital role in securing India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan, referring to their crucial role in the region’s national security. He further emphasised the need for the SSB to keep a check on smuggling and narcotics, calling for a strong Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to counter the rising threats.

Shah also paid tribute to Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.