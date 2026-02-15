Shah launches CBDC-based public distribution system in Gandhinagar

GANDHINAGAR: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a transparent, modern, and simplified Public Distribution System (PDS) based on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.



Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi were present on the occasion.

In his address to the people on this occasion, Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiative will now be taken to the next level in the food and supply sector. The PM has ensured that the resources first reach the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and tribal people, said Amit Shah.

He said that India had achieved a great milestone in the digital sector and that while crores of people lacked bank accounts earlier, today almost half of the world’s digital transactions take place in India.

Shah further said that the new CBDC-based system will ensure that food grains are delivered to the people directly through digital means. There will be no room for corruption or middlemen.