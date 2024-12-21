Shah lauds Sashastra Seema Bal for securing border areas, keeping naxalite threat at bay

SILIGURI: Union Home and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah attended the 61st Raising Day of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) here on Friday and lauded their efforts for securing .

Shah e-inaugurated the Integrated Check Point (ICP) in Agartala and a newly-built residential complex for the Border Guarding Force (BGF) at Petrapole on the occasion. The director of the Intelligence Bureau, the secretary of Border Management and the director general of the SSB were present during the ceremony.

In his address, Shah paid tribute to SSB personnel who lost their lives in defence of the country’s borders and in the fight against left-wing extremism. With a nod to their valour, he underlined the fact that SSB personnel have been conferred with innumerable accolades – from four Padma Shri awards to a Kirti Chakra and several gallantry medals – a testament to their dedication to duty.

Shah also appreciated the SSB for cultivating cultural and social integration in border villages while strengthening relations with neighbouring nations of Nepal and Bhutan. He said that the SSB has maintained its motto, “service, security and brotherhood,” by achieving peace and security on both sides of the 2,450-km-long boundary with these countries. He commended the SSB for its very active role in checking drug smuggling, human trafficking, arms smuggling and infiltration by the anti-national elements. At the same time, the ministry acknowledged their crucial contribution towards making Bihar and Jharkhand Naxal-free in coordination with the CRPF and local police forces.

In the Siliguri Corridor, a sensitive area in the eastern part of India, the vigilance of SSB has strengthened national security and given confidence to the area. Shah appreciated the force’s achievements, such as over 16,000 kg of narcotics, 208 weapons.