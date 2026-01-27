Shah lauds India-EU trade deal

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah hailed the India-EU Trade Deal as a “defining moment” and strategic breakthrough in India’s global trade engagement.



In posts on X, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic vision for advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat through win-win agreements. “Embossing PM Modi Ji’s astute vision on a global platform, the

deal secures a trusted, mutually beneficial partnership. My heartfelt thanks to

Modi Ji and congratulations to the people of India,” he wrote.

Guided by Modi’s “India First” dictum, the pact safeguards sectors while providing 99% tariff-free access for Indian exports. It boosts textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, gems, jewelry, handicrafts, engineering goods, medical instruments, plastics, rubber, and automobiles—igniting rural growth and women’s participation via agricultural exports.

Shah said the deal empowers youth under Viksit Bharat 2047 by creating jobs, triggering innovation, and increasing competitiveness. It provides independent professionals in 17 sub sectors service opportunities with EU clients, along with opportunities for India-trained AYUSH professionals in Europe, encouraging knowledge-driven trade.