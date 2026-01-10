Shah inaugurates NSG’s nat’l IED data platform

MANESAR: Union Home and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah virtually inaugurated the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) at the National Security Guard (NSG) Garrison here on Friday. This is a major step to fortify India’s counter-IED framework and internal security architecture.

NIDMS is a national digital platform to collect, collate and disseminate data with regard to IEDs in a structured and regular manner. Designed by the National Security Guard, the platform is expected to serve as a central hub for information pertaining to IEDs and can be shared without much hassle among the State Police Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other central agencies.

The system is likely to play a very important role in post-blast investigations by enabling real-time access to structured and standardised data by investigators. NIDMS will improve coordination and sharing of information and thus effectiveness in investigations, ensuring a better response overall towards such IED incidents within the country.

The IEDs have continued to pose a critical security threat in many regions, being used commonly by terrorist and insurgent groups to target security forces as well as civilians. According to officials, the advanced technology and data analytics through the NIDMS would substantially enhance national capabilities in preventing attacks from happening as well as enabling quick and effective responses when such attacks take place.

NIDMS is a part of the efforts laid down by the government to devise internal security mechanisms using digital solutions. The system will be dynamic in nature, with future provisions for new data sets and advanced analytical tools to overcome new emerging threats.

A unified, data-driven approach under NIDMS is expected to help agencies identify patterns, track trends and derive actionable insights from past incidents, thereby improving preparedness and operational planning. The system will also facilitate forensic analysis, training modules and specialised functions relating to bomb disposal and blast investigations.

NIDMS would achieve reductions in duplication of effort and improve interagency cooperation by standardising data formats and inputs from investigations, thereby making available to all agencies involved in counter-terrorism.