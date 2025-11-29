Shah inaugurates 60th DGsP/IGsP conference

RAIPUR, CHHATTISGARH: Union Home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the three-day 60th DGsP/IGsP Conference in Raipur. He mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the conference has become an important national platform for taking up internal security concerns and formulating strategies and policy direction.

Addressing senior police leadership from across the country, Shah pointed out that the government has taken decisive and sustained action against left-wing extremism. He pointed out that over the last seven years, the Centre has strengthened the security grid by constructing 586 fortified police stations in affected regions. Consequently, the number of Naxal-affected districts has dropped sharply – from 126 in 2014 to just 11 today. He expressed confidence that before the next DGsP/IGsP Conference, India will be completely free from the menace of Naxalism.

Reflecting on four decades of the Naxal problem, Shah said that the Modi government has provided lasting solutions to the country’s three chronic security hotspots—Left-Wing Extremism, the Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir—and asserted that these regions are now on the path to stability and normalcy.

The Home minister outlined key reforms undertaken in the national security framework, including strengthening the National Investigation Agency, tightening provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and introducing three new criminal laws that will make Indian policing “the most modern in the world” once fully implemented. He also pointed to stronger laws for narcotics control and action against fugitives.