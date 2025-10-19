Shah in Bihar: ‘Don’t repose trust in jungle raj wearing a new mask’

Patna: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed hope that the NDA will retain power in Bihar, spurning the RJD-helmed INDIA bloc, which was “jungle raj wearing a new mask”.

The former BJP president, who concluded a three-day tour of the poll-bound state, promised that the NDA will carry forward the march towards progress that Bihar has witnessed “with PM Narendra Modi above and CM Nitish Kumar below”.

“I have been here to seek the blessings of the people of Bihar, which has been like a pothole we filled up in the last 20 years, and we propose to build a grand structure on the firm ground that is now in place. I plead with the people not to trust those who would bring back jungle raj, wearing a new mask,” Shah told ‘Bihar Samagam’, a conclave jointly organised by ABP News and Hindustan.

“I urge the people to give one more chance to the NDA, which is contesting under the credible face of Nitish Kumar. This would help us in continuing the progress that has been made over the years, with Modi above and Nitish below,” he said.

The BJP leader also refused to comment on former political strategist Prashant Kishor’s one-year-old Jan Suraaj Party, which, many believe, could emerge as the proverbial dark horse.

“He (Kishor) has floated a new party which is contesting elections for the first time. We shall talk about him once the votes are counted and results are declared,” came the curt reply from Shah, when he was asked about the Jan Suraaj Party levelling serious charges against several BJP leaders in the state.

Shah also dismissed the Opposition’s charge that the ruling NDA announced lots of freebies ahead of the elections, having remained indifferent to the people’s woes for the entire tenure.

“The Opposition says so because it is worried for itself. They do not know who is going to lead them and which party wants to field whom from which seat,” said Shah, pointing towards the turmoil that prevails in the RJD, Congress and Left camp, which has not been able to announce a seat-sharing formula and is heading for “friendly fights” in a number of constituencies.

He said people of Bihar have been receiving the benefits of the NDA's welfare measures ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

He said people of Bihar have been receiving the benefits of the NDA’s welfare measures ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.