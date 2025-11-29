Shah Housecon Pvt Ltd accused of fraud in Malad-East SRA project

MUMBAI: Shah Housecon Pvt Ltd, promoted by Mansukh Shah and Akash Shah, has been accused of fraud, forgery, and misappropriation of money in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority project in Malad East. The firm is said to have collected money from the residents by promising rehabilitation but instead charged rent and diverted funds for personal use, alleged tenants and stakeholders.

Complainants say SHPL signed several MoUs, took loans from developers and investors, and then issued termination notices after misusing the funds. Tenants claim that SHPL collected Rs 24,000 per family in the name of rehabilitation but gave possession of buildings without proper allotment. Many claim that they have received neither rent compensation nor possession of their promised homes.

SHPL also stands accused of accepting rent from encroachers and slum tenants, having itself failed to comply with the provisions of the SRA scheme. Several such affected tenants have approached the Bombay High Court, where one petition has pointed out non-payment of rent and non-delivery of possession. As per reports, a 13.2 order has been issued against SHPL in the Jai Hanuman, Dadi SRA project. Tenants, including Shantaben and Hiraben, also complained that they had still not received either rent or their allotted homes.